Defense dominated as Napoleon pitched a 21-0 shutout of Bowling Green at Bowling Green High on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Napoleon moved in front of Bowling Green 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 21-0 advantage at halftime over the Bobcats.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Napoleon and Bowling Green squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Bowling Green High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Bowling Green faced off against Sylvania Southview and Napoleon took on Toledo Bowsher on Sept. 29 at Napoleon High School.

