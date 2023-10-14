Defense dominated as Whitehouse Anthony Wayne pitched a 48-0 shutout of Sylvania Northview in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The Generals registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne thundered to a 48-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and fourth quarters.

The last time Whitehouse Anthony Wayne and Sylvania Northview played in a 51-7 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne faced off against Findlay and Sylvania Northview took on Holland Springfield on Sept. 29 at Sylvania Northview High School.

