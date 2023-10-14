Defense dominated as Pandora-Gilboa pitched a 61-0 shutout of Mt. Blanchard Riverdale in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Pandora-Gilboa opened with a 27-0 advantage over Mt. Blanchard Riverdale through the first quarter.

The Rockets’ offense roared in front for a 48-0 lead over the Falcons at the intermission.

Pandora-Gilboa pulled to a 54-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rockets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Pandora-Gilboa and Mt Blanchard Riverdale played in a 55-7 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Mt Blanchard Riverdale faced off against Findlay Liberty-Benton and Pandora-Gilboa took on Van Buren on Sept. 29 at Pandora-Gilboa High School.

