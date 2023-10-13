Greensburg South Decatur unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Miamisburg Dayton Christian 38-15 Friday on Oct. 13 in Ohio football.

Greensburg South Decatur jumped in front of Miamisburg Dayton Christian 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Greensburg South Decatur steamrolled to a 38-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the final quarter.

