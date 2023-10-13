Corning Miller unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans 62-34 Friday in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 13.

The last time Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans and Corning Miller played in a 43-13 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Corning Miller faced off against Lancaster Fisher Catholic and Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans took on Lancaster Fairfield Christian on Sept. 29 at Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans High School.

