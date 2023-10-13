Beaver Eastern pushed past Crown City South Gallia for a 27-8 win on Oct. 13 in Ohio football.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Eagles registered a 14-8 advantage at halftime over the Rebels.

Beaver Eastern moved to a 20-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Beaver Eastern faced off against Willow Wood Symmes Valley and Crown City South Gallia took on Portsmouth Sciotoville East on Sept. 29 at Crown City South Gallia High School.

