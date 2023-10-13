De Graff Riverside raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 51-7 win over Covington during this Ohio football game on Oct. 13.

Last season, De Graff Riverside and Covington squared off on Oct. 15, 2021 at Covington High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Covington faced off against West Milton Milton-Union and De Graff Riverside took on Sidney Lehman Catholic on Sept. 29 at Sidney Lehman Catholic High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.