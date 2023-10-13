Defense dominated as Cincinnati Country Day pitched a 41-0 shutout of Lockland at Lockland High on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Cincinnati Country Day and Lockland squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Cincinnati Country Day School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Lockland faced off against Hamilton New Miami and Cincinnati Country Day took on Cincinnati Clark Montessori on Sept. 29 at Cincinnati Clark Montessori High School.

