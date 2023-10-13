New Lebanon Dixie cut in front to start, but Arcanum answered the challenge to collect a 47-7 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 13.

New Lebanon Dixie showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Arcanum as the first quarter ended.

The Trojans’ offense jumped in front for a 37-7 lead over the Greyhounds at halftime.

Arcanum thundered to a 40-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Arcanum and New Lebanon Dixie played in a 28-0 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 5, Arcanum faced off against Camden Preble Shawnee and New Lebanon Dixie took on West Alexandria Twin Valley South on Sept. 29 at West Alexandria Twin Valley South High School.

