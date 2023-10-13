A swift early pace pushed Berlin Center Western Reserve past Mineral Ridge Friday 28-14 for an Ohio high school football victory at Berlin Center Western Reserve High on Oct. 13.

Berlin Center Western Reserve opened with a 28-7 advantage over Mineral Ridge through the first quarter.

Mineral Ridge fought back in the third quarter to make it 28-14.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Blue Devils and the Rams were both scoreless.

Last season, Mineral Ridge and Berlin Center Western Reserve squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Mineral Ridge High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Berlin Center Western Reserve faced off against New Middletown Springfield Local and Mineral Ridge took on Vienna Mathews on Sept. 29 at Mineral Ridge High School.

