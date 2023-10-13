Brookfield controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 55-20 victory over Newton Falls in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Brookfield opened with a 21-0 advantage over Newton Falls through the first quarter.

The Warriors’ offense thundered in front for a 35-13 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.

Brookfield thundered to a 55-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors chalked up this decision in spite of the Tigers’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Brookfield and Newton Falls faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Newton Falls High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Brookfield faced off against Leavittsburg LaBrae and Newton Falls took on Columbiana Crestview on Sept. 29 at Columbiana Crestview High School.

