Cincinnati Clark Montessori dismissed Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian by a 48-9 count during this Ohio football game on Oct. 13.

Last season, Cincinnati Clark Montessori and Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Cincinnati Clark Montessori High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian faced off against St Bernard-Elmwood Place and Cincinnati Clark Montessori took on Cincinnati Country Day on Sept. 29 at Cincinnati Clark Montessori High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.