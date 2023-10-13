Cincinnati Purcell Marian dominated St. Bernard Roger Bacon 41-17 at Cincinnati Purcell Marian High on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

The last time St Bernard Roger Bacon and Cincinnati Purcell Marian played in a 34-7 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Cincinnati Purcell Marian faced off against Cincinnati Hills Christian and St Bernard Roger Bacon took on Cincinnati Summit Country Day on Sept. 29 at St Bernard Roger Bacon High School.

