Ansonia controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 48-20 victory over Camden Preble Shawnee in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 13.

Ansonia opened with a 14-0 advantage over Camden Preble Shawnee through the first quarter.

The Tigers opened an immense 22-6 gap over the Arrows at the intermission.

Ansonia roared to a 48-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Ansonia and Camden Preble Shawnee faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Ansonia High School.

In recent action on Oct. 5, Camden Preble Shawnee faced off against Arcanum and Ansonia took on New Paris National Trail on Sept. 29 at Ansonia High School.

