Cedarville topped Springfield Greenon 21-13 in a tough tilt on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Cedarville a 14-7 lead over Springfield Greenon.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Indians and the Knights were both scoreless.

Cedarville darted to a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights closed the lead with a 6-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

The last time Cedarville and Springfield Greenon played in a 17-7 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Cedarville faced off against Springfield Catholic Central and Springfield Greenon took on Springfield Catholic Central on Oct. 5 at Springfield Greenon High School.

