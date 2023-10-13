Blanchester controlled the action to earn an impressive 54-20 win against Fayetteville in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 13.

Blanchester darted in front of Fayetteville 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense breathed fire in front for a 34-13 lead over the Rockets at the intermission.

Blanchester jumped to a 54-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Fayetteville faced off against Manchester and Blanchester took on Williamsburg on Sept. 29 at Williamsburg High School.

