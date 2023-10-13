Garrettsville Garfield recorded a big victory over Columbiana Crestview 56-7 at Garrettsville Garfield High on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Garrettsville Garfield and Columbiana Crestview faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Columbiana Crestview High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Garrettsville Garfield faced off against Youngstown Liberty and Columbiana Crestview took on Newton Falls on Sept. 29 at Columbiana Crestview High School.

