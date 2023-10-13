Chillicothe Unioto recorded a big victory over Bainbridge Paint Valley 45-7 on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Chillicothe Unioto opened with a 14-7 advantage over Bainbridge Paint Valley through the first quarter.

The Shermans’ offense roared in front for a 28-7 lead over the Bearcats at halftime.

Chillicothe Unioto jumped to a 38-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Shermans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Chillicothe Unioto and Bainbridge Paint Valley squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Chillicothe Unioto High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Bainbridge Paint Valley faced off against Piketon and Chillicothe Unioto took on Frankfort Adena on Sept. 29 at Frankfort Adena High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.