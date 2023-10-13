Bethel-Tate took control early but had to hold on for a hard-fought 22-20 victory over upstart Williamsburg during this Ohio football game on Oct. 13.

Last season, Williamsburg and Bethel-Tate squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Williamsburg High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Bethel-Tate faced off against Batavia Clermont Northeastern and Williamsburg took on Blanchester on Sept. 29 at Williamsburg High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.