Casstown Miami East pushed past Tipp City Bethel for a 21-10 win on Oct. 13 in Ohio football.

The Vikings’ offense moved in front for a 7-3 lead over the Bees at halftime.

Casstown Miami East moved to a 21-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Tipp City Bethel and Casstown Miami East faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Casstown Miami East High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Tipp City Bethel faced off against Dayton Northridge and Casstown Miami East took on Troy Christian on Sept. 29 at Casstown Miami East High School.

