Defense dominated as Clarksville Clinton-Massie pitched a 48-0 shutout of Batavia during this Ohio football game on Oct. 13.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie jumped in front of Batavia 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons registered a 38-0 advantage at halftime over the Bulldogs.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie jumped to a 41-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Clarksville Clinton-Massie and Batavia squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Clarksville Clinton-Massie High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Batavia faced off against Wilmington and Clarksville Clinton-Massie took on Goshen on Sept. 29 at Goshen High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.