Columbus Marion-Franklin rolled past Columbus Eastmoor for a comfortable 36-14 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Last season, Columbus Marion-Franklin and Columbus Eastmoor squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Columbus Eastmoor Academy.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Columbus Marion-Franklin faced off against Columbus Africentric and Columbus Eastmoor took on Columbus South on Sept. 29 at Columbus South High School.

