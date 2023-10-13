Girard finally found a way to top Hubbard 21-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Girard moved in front of Hubbard 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

Last season, Girard and Hubbard faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Girard High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Hubbard faced off against East Liverpool Beaver Local and Girard took on Canfield South Range on Sept. 29 at Canfield South Range High School.

