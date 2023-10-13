Goshen finally found a way to top Mt. Orab Western Brown 34-31 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 13.

Mt. Orab Western Brown showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-0 advantage over Goshen as the first quarter ended.

The Broncos proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 17-0 advantage over the Warriors at the half.

Mt. Orab Western Brown moved ahead by earning a 31-28 advantage over Goshen at the end of the third quarter.

The Warriors pulled off a stirring 6-0 fourth quarter to trip the Broncos.

The last time Mt Orab Western Brown and Goshen played in a 52-7 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Mt Orab Western Brown faced off against New Richmond and Goshen took on Clarksville Clinton-Massie on Sept. 29 at Goshen High School.

