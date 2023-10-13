Cincinnati McNicholas recorded a big victory over Dayton Carroll 64-14 on Oct. 13 in Ohio football.

Last season, Cincinnati McNicholas and Dayton Carroll faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Dayton Carroll High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Cincinnati McNicholas faced off against Kettering Alter and Dayton Carroll took on Hamilton Badin on Sept. 29 at Dayton Carroll High School.

