Baltimore Liberty Union pushed past Circleville for a 21-7 win on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Lions registered a 7-0 advantage at halftime over the Tigers.

Baltimore Liberty Union thundered to a 21-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions chalked up this decision in spite of the Tigers’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Circleville and Baltimore Liberty Union squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Baltimore Liberty Union High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Circleville faced off against Columbus Hamilton Township and Baltimore Liberty Union took on Lancaster Fairfield Union on Sept. 29 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School.

