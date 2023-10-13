Columbus Bishop Watterson dismissed Harrison by a 48-13 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Columbus Bishop Watterson opened with a 17-6 advantage over Harrison through the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Eagles and the Wildcats were both scoreless.

Columbus Bishop Watterson jumped to a 27-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Harrison faced off against Cincinnati Mt Healthy and Columbus Bishop Watterson took on KIPP Columbus on Sept. 29 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School.

