Canfield South Range dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 38-8 win over Louisville during this Ohio football game on Oct. 13.

The start wasn’t the problem for Louisville, as it began with an 8-7 edge over Canfield South Range through the end of the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

A 31-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Raiders’ defeat of the Leopards.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Canfield South Range faced off against Girard and Louisville took on Uniontown Green on Sept. 29 at Uniontown Green High School.

