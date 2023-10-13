Gates Mills Gilmour broke to an early lead and topped Medina Buckeye 48-34 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 13.

Gates Mills Gilmour opened with a 21-3 advantage over Medina Buckeye through the first quarter.

The Lancers registered a 35-13 advantage at halftime over the Bucks.

Medina Buckeye trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 41-27.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 48-34.

