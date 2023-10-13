Cincinnati Winton Woods eventually beat Loveland 21-9 in Ohio high school football on Oct. 13.

Last season, Cincinnati Winton Woods and Loveland squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Cincinnati Winton Woods High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Loveland faced off against Cincinnati Turpin and Cincinnati Winton Woods took on Kings Mill Kings on Sept. 29 at Cincinnati Winton Woods High School.

