Columbus Independence unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Columbus West 48-6 Friday for an Ohio high school football victory at Columbus Independence High on Oct. 13.

Last season, Columbus Independence and Columbus West faced off on Sept. 8, 2022 at Columbus West.

In recent action on Oct. 5, Columbus Independence faced off against Columbus Africentric and Columbus West took on Columbus Walnut Ridge on Sept. 29 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School.

