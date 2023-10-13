Chagrin Falls Kenston scored early and often in a 37-14 win over Willoughby South in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Chagrin Falls Kenston opened with a 14-0 advantage over Willoughby South through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Chagrin Falls Kenston pulled to a 23-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bombers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

Last season, Chagrin Falls Kenston and Willoughby South squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Willoughby South High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Chagrin Falls Kenston faced off against Mayfield and Willoughby South took on Chardon on Sept. 29 at Willoughby South High School.

