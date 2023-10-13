Ashtabula Lakeside left no doubt on Friday, controlling Conneaut from start to finish for a 30-6 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Ashtabula Lakeside a 16-0 lead over Conneaut.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Conneaut showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 16-6.

The Dragons held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Ashtabula Lakeside faced off against Jefferson and Conneaut took on Geneva on Sept. 29 at Conneaut High School.

