Grove City Central Crossing posted a narrow 30-22 win over Reynoldsburg during this Ohio football game on Oct. 13.

Reynoldsburg started on steady ground by forging a 14-7 lead over Grove City Central Crossing at the end of the first quarter.

The Comets kept a 24-14 intermission margin at the Raiders’ expense.

Reynoldsburg drew within 30-22 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Reynoldsburg and Grove City Central Crossing played in a 28-14 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Reynoldsburg faced off against Newark and Grove City Central Crossing took on Pickerington Central on Sept. 29 at Grove City Central Crossing High School.

