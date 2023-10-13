After jumping in front early, Canal Winchester held off Delaware Hayes squad for a 24-21 win at Delaware Hayes High on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Canal Winchester opened with a 20-7 advantage over Delaware Hayes through the first quarter.

The Indians fought to a 21-7 halftime margin at the Pacers’ expense.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Delaware Hayes got within 24-21.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Delaware Hayes and Canal Winchester squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Canal Winchester High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Delaware Hayes faced off against Westerville South and Canal Winchester took on Westerville North on Sept. 29 at Westerville North High School.

