Dayton Centerville shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 21-6 win over Kettering Fairmont in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Kettering Fairmont showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-0 advantage over Dayton Centerville as the first quarter ended.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Dayton Centerville broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 7-6 lead over Kettering Fairmont.

The Elks got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Dayton Centerville and Kettering Fairmont squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Kettering Fairmont.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Dayton Centerville faced off against Beavercreek and Kettering Fairmont took on Miamisburg on Sept. 29 at Miamisburg High School.

