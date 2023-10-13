Cincinnati Summit Country Day shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 47-28 win over Norwood for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 13.

Norwood started on steady ground by forging a 14-7 lead over Cincinnati Summit Country Day at the end of the first quarter.

The Silver Knights kept a 27-14 halftime margin at the Indians’ expense.

Cincinnati Summit Country Day thundered to a 40-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Silver Knights got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

Last season, Cincinnati Summit Country Day and Norwood faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Cincinnati Summit Country Day School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Norwood faced off against Cincinnati North College Hill and Cincinnati Summit Country Day took on St Bernard Roger Bacon on Sept. 29 at St Bernard Roger Bacon High School.

