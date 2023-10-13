Ashtabula Edgewood dominated from start to finish in an imposing 54-7 win over Jefferson in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Ashtabula Edgewood opened with a 34-0 advantage over Jefferson through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 41-7.

The Warriors got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

Last season, Jefferson and Ashtabula Edgewood faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Ashtabula Edgewood High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Jefferson faced off against Ashtabula Lakeside and Ashtabula Edgewood took on Madison on Sept. 29 at Ashtabula Edgewood High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.