East Liverpool knocked off New Cumberland Oak Glen 40-20 during this West Virginia football game on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave East Liverpool a 27-0 lead over New Cumberland Oak Glen.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

East Liverpool pulled to a 40-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Bears managed a 20-0 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

The last time East Liverpool and New Cumberland Oak Glen played in a 44-12 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, East Liverpool faced off against Richmond Edison.

