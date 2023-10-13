Dover unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Wheeling Linsly 42-21 Friday for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 13.

Dover opened with a 13-7 advantage over Wheeling Linsly through the first quarter.

The Tornadoes registered a 27-14 advantage at intermission over the Cadets.

Wheeling Linsly showed its spirit while rallying to within 27-21 in the third quarter.

The Tornadoes held on with a 15-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Wheeling Linsly and Dover faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Wheeling Linsly High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Dover faced off against Columbus St Francis DeSales and Wheeling Linsly took on Steubenville on Sept. 29 at Wheeling Linsly High School.

