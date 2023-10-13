Defense dominated as Chardon pitched a 56-0 shutout of Eastlake North on Oct. 13 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Chardon a 7-0 lead over Eastlake North.

The Hilltoppers fought to a 30-0 intermission margin at the Rangers’ expense.

Chardon pulled to a 50-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hilltoppers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

The last time Chardon and Eastlake North played in a 35-0 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Chardon faced off against Willoughby South and Eastlake North took on Painesville Riverside on Sept. 29 at Eastlake North High School.

