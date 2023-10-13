Aurora topped Barberton 35-33 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 13.

Aurora darted in front of Barberton 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Green Men registered a 14-7 advantage at halftime over the Magics.

Aurora darted to a 21-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Magics rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Green Men skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Barberton and Aurora faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Aurora High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Aurora faced off against Tallmadge.

