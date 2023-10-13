Gahanna Lincoln earned a convincing 56-28 win over Grove City in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Golden Lions opened a modest 21-14 gap over the Greyhounds at halftime.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Golden Lions held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Gahanna Lincoln and Grove City faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Gahanna Lincoln High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Grove City faced off against Westerville Central and Gahanna Lincoln took on New Albany on Sept. 29 at New Albany High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.