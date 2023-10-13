Clayton Northmont dismissed Beavercreek by a 45-7 count for an Ohio high school football victory at Clayton Northmont High on Oct. 13.

Clayton Northmont jumped in front of Beavercreek 24-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Thunderbolts fought to a 38-7 intermission margin at the Beavers’ expense.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Thunderbolts held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Clayton Northmont and Beavercreek played in a 42-0 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Clayton Northmont faced off against Huber Heights Wayne and Beavercreek took on Dayton Centerville on Sept. 29 at Dayton Centerville High School.

