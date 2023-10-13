Cleveland Heights earned a convincing 38-12 win over Euclid in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Cleveland Heights moved in front of Euclid 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Panthers inched back to a 7-6 deficit.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 31-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Cleveland Heights faced off against Solon and Euclid took on Brunswick on Sept. 29 at Euclid High School.

