Bloomdale Elmwood left no doubt in recording a 52-8 win over Edon in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Bloomdale Elmwood breathed fire in front of Edon 22-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Royals fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Bombers’ expense.

Bloomdale Elmwood roared to a 36-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Royals got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-8 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Bloomdale Elmwood faced off against Arcadia and Edon took on Northwood on Sept. 29 at Edon High School.

