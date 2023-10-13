Columbus St. Charles’ defense throttled Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, resulting in a 30-0 shutout at Cleveland Heights Lutheran East High on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Columbus St. Charles opened with a 21-0 advantage over Cleveland Heights Lutheran East through the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Cardinals held on with a 9-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Columbus St Charles and Cleveland Heights Lutheran East faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Columbus St Charles High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Columbus St Charles faced off against Delaware Buckeye Valley.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.