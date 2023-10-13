Columbus Bishop Hartley raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 49-6 win over KIPP Columbus in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Last season, Columbus Bishop Hartley and KIPP Columbus squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Columbus Bishop Hartley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, KIPP Columbus faced off against Columbus Bishop Watterson and Columbus Bishop Hartley took on Cleveland VASJ on Sept. 29 at Columbus Bishop Hartley High School.

