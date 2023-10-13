Cadiz Harrison Central grabbed a 27-12 victory at the expense of Richmond Edison on Oct. 13 in Ohio football.

Cadiz Harrison Central jumped in front of Richmond Edison 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats moved a narrow margin over the Huskies as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Cadiz Harrison Central broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 20-12 lead over Richmond Edison.

The Huskies got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Richmond Edison and Cadiz Harrison Central played in a 49-14 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Cadiz Harrison Central faced off against Wintersville Indian Creek and Richmond Edison took on East Liverpool on Sept. 29 at East Liverpool High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.