Cincinnati Anderson raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 31-7 win over Cincinnati Turpin on Oct. 13 in Ohio football.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Cincinnati Anderson and Cincinnati Turpin were both scoreless.

The Raptors registered a 7-0 advantage at intermission over the Spartans.

Cincinnati Anderson charged to a 31-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

The last time Cincinnati Anderson and Cincinnati Turpin played in a 62-20 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Cincinnati Turpin faced off against Loveland and Cincinnati Anderson took on Morrow Little Miami on Sept. 29 at Cincinnati Anderson High School.

